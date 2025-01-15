Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.48. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.29, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $18,443,523.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,375. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,744.32. The trade was a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,321 shares of company stock valued at $177,554,465. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.