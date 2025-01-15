Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,733,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,050,000 after buying an additional 284,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after buying an additional 806,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,005,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,322,000 after buying an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,800 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

