Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.48.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

