Wedmont Private Capital Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Shell were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shell Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.