Wedmont Private Capital Invests $615,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 191,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 243,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

