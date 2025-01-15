Wedmont Private Capital Invests $600,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

