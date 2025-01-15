Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,414,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,897,000 after acquiring an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,209,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after buying an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,166,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,856,000 after buying an additional 120,333 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total value of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,597.08. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $553,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,525.92. This represents a 58.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.