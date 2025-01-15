Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.07% of MGP Ingredients worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 45.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $324,511.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,279.19. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Read Our Latest Report on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.65. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $93.18.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.55 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.