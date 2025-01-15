Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,908,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.84.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

