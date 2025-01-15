Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 213 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $488.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.06 and a 200 day moving average of $505.35. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.55 and a 52-week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.