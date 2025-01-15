iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $105.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.