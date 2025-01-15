LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

