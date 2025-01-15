Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 152.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period.

SPMO stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $98.76. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

