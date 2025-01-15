Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $283.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $145,181.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,121.59. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

