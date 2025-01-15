Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.55.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $243.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.