Wedmont Private Capital Has $918,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American International Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

American International Group Stock Up 2.6 %

AIG opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

