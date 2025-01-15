Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. The trade was a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,778,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.51 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

