Wedmont Private Capital Buys 39 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 35.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.82 and a 1 year high of $363.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

