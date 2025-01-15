SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 129,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

