KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after purchasing an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $163.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

