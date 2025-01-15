Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,526 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,641,000 after buying an additional 108,051 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,778,000 after buying an additional 180,448 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after buying an additional 644,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

