Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 157.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Shell were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Shell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 349,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Shell by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 21,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Shell by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.