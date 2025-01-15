Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Novartis were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 782.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

Novartis stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.