Czech National Bank Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $52,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

