MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in MetLife were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BOKF NA lifted its stake in MetLife by 117.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MetLife by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

MetLife Stock Up 2.4 %

MET opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

