Czech National Bank Raises Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,898,000 after buying an additional 733,819 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,159,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,710,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,422,000 after buying an additional 290,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.31 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.