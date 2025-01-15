International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,911 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 90,785,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,735,000 after buying an additional 8,261,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755,460 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2,505.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 702,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

