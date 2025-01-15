Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao Sells 90,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,686,686. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALHC opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

