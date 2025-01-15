Scott Gerald Stauth Acquires 27,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.52 per share, with a total value of C$1,256,121.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The firm has a market cap of C$96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$40.02 and a twelve month high of C$56.49.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.