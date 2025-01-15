AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 128,427 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $8,573,786.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,144,356.80. This trade represents a 27.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AAR by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AAR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAR by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AAR by 43.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AAR by 3.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

