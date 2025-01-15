Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $851,189.73 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,817 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $851,189.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,534.40. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,618 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $307,312.92.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 82.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,257,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after purchasing an additional 167,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 30.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after buying an additional 151,728 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
