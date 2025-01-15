Jesse G. Singh Sells 19,613 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $882,192.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,668,756.96. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AZEK Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 183.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 106.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

