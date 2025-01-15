Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,728,000.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,928,000. This trade represents a 4.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

OLMA stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.05. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 658.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 157,171 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the period. Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

