Francis Galbally Buys 16,209,476 Shares of Senetas Co. Limited (ASX:SEN) Stock

Senetas Co. Limited (ASX:SEN – Get Free Report) insider Francis Galbally bought 16,209,476 shares of Senetas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$405,236.90 ($251,699.94).

Senetas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.83.

Get Senetas alerts:

About Senetas

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Senetas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers network data security solutions to businesses and governments worldwide. It operates in two segments, Product Division and Solutions Technology Division. The company's products include CN series network encryption hardware and CV series virtualized network encryption, SureDrop secure file sharing and collaboration, Votiro secure file gateway, and CM7 network encryption management products.

Receive News & Ratings for Senetas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senetas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.