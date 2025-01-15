Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.94, for a total value of C$2,378,852.00.

Ammar Al-Joundi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, December 31st, Ammar Al-Joundi sold 17,936 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$2,005,962.24.

On Thursday, November 14th, Ammar Al-Joundi sold 19,900 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.25, for a total transaction of C$2,174,075.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$120.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$60.17 and a 52 week high of C$123.86. The firm has a market cap of C$60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.