Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,487,173.46. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,380.78. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,894 shares of company stock worth $317,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

