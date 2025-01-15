Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 893.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 17.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 136.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $48,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

