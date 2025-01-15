Wedmont Private Capital Has $901,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Welltower were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 38.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,289,000 after buying an additional 3,977,845 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,112,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,223,000 after acquiring an additional 417,046 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Welltower Stock Up 0.8 %

Welltower stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day moving average is $124.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

