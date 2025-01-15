Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Carter Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CARE stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.00. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

