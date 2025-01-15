Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,843 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,197,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 100,112 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,335,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 278,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,434 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

