Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $121.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

