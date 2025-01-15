Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 26,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 379.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 22,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $247.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

