Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,581 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Streamline Health Solutions were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRM opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 92.72%.

Streamline Health Solutions Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

