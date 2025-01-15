Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 189 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,675,000 after buying an additional 1,508,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,725,000 after purchasing an additional 527,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,216,000 after buying an additional 190,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,824,000 after buying an additional 66,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.86.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.97%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $3,879,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at $9,690,741.20. This trade represents a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,531.76. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

