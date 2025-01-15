Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $107,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,081.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $465.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $492.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,268,881. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total transaction of $733,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,259. The trade was a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,525 shares of company stock worth $26,080,464. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.