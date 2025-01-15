Wedmont Private Capital Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $184.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $164.46 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.40.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

