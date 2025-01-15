Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $16.60. Daktronics shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 317,076 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAKT

Daktronics Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $773.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

In other Daktronics news, Director John Patrick Friel sold 2,244 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $40,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,201.41. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 8,048 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,381.25. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 27.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 187,486 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,794,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after buying an additional 1,047,156 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daktronics

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.