Barclays PLC Buys 30,243 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 325.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

VTS opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.84%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

