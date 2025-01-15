Barclays PLC Purchases 18,208 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 69.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 136,308 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 224.43%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

