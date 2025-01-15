Barclays PLC Acquires 47,456 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 117,988 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.43 million, a PE ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

